FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Help is on the way for businesses in the village of Fairport.

The LIFT Grant Program is now being expanded to reimburse restaurants and retailers that have been forced to close. Businesses can get $100 per day, up to a maximum of $1,000 for each business day they are forced to close due to quarantine/isolation orders.

The program will also provide up to $1,000 for restaurants to offset higher costs of takeout supplies and third-party delivery fees.

For more information, or to apply for assistance, click here.