Grocery chains Price Chopper and Tops Markets announced a merger Monday, bringing almost 300 stores under the same corporate umbrella.

In a press release, it was announced that the new parent company of both chains will have its headquarters in Schenectady, where Price Chopper's corporate headquarters are currently located. Tops Markets will still have a main office in Williamsville, where the chain is based.

The chains operate a combined 292 stores across the Northeast. The press release says the merger is "expected to close in the coming months," pending approval by regulatory commissions. No financial terms were disclosed.

