FAIRPORT, N.Y. — We all know Super Bowl Sunday is a big day for the teams and fans.

But, it's also a big day for local pizza shops.

Mark's Pizzeria says their staff came in at 8:30 a.m. to prepare for the big day. Managers say they were expecting to make 6,000 pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday across the chain, which equates to 400 pizzas a store.

"So, this is a big day. It's the Super Bowl for us. The staff works all year and it's a challenging day to get everything out in that small time frame. So there's a lot of camaraderie and everyone is really excited and works together to get everything out," said Mark Parina.

Parina says he has worked the last 15 Super Bowls, so he's used to the day.