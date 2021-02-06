ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is gifting 25 restaurants greenhouses to help expand space and bring in more customers during the pandemic.

Roam Cafe on Park Avenue was one of those eateries.

You may recognize the aesthetic, as the winter greenhouse project is run by Roc Holiday Village.

That's the same group who organized the wildly successful Christmas festivities in Rochester.

Roam Cafe owner Drew Nye says it's great having these greenhouses to expand dining during the times of limited capacity.

"It's really good exposure, people, it helps people notice us and it gives another place to seat people outside since we're only at 50% capacity inside. So it's just another place to put people outside in a cold winter,” said Nye.

Restaurants are responsible for heating and furnishing the greenhouses.

Capacity is two to ten people.