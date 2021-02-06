For Eugenie Zynda, this kitchen has been home for the past six years.

She and Zoran Nenadich opened The Shop in downtown Binghamton back in March 2015.

But no time has been as difficult as now.

What You Need To Know

The shop has remained open through the pandemic

Binghamton University students make up 50% of revenue

Owners urge the public to use local delivery services

“We have ups and downs every week. At the beginning, we were kind of hanging on by a thread. But things are filling out here and there, and it’s just week by week, order by order,” said Zynda.

Zynda credits the local community for keeping them afloat over the past year. Typically during this time, business is booming, in part thanks to the influx of Binghamton University students.

“Once classes are in session and the university is running, we see about a 50 percent increase in sales," Zynda said. "We did not last year unfortunately, but we are really looking forward to seeing that kind of increase in sales again this year."

Bars and restaurants like The Shop have also been facing another challenge. Some delivery companies are now charging them extra for delivery, which is impacting their sales tremendously. Owners recommend using local delivery services like BingBite instead.

“It’s the same deal. Local drivers, it’s just the money stays here in the community,” said Zoran Nenadich.

While there has been a number of challenges over the past year, owners of The Shop are thrilled to still be doing what they love.

“It’s always been a dream of ours and this area, the opportunity in this area for entrepreneurs to make their own dreams come true is amazing," said Zynda.

Owners hope their dreams will continue to come true and don’t plan to stop anytime soon.