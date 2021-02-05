Destiny USA parent company founder Robet J. Congel died Wednesday afternoon, according to his son and current Pyramid Management Group CEO Stephen J. Congel.

In a statement released Sunday, his son said that Congel died peacefully at home with his wife and five children at his side.

"Those that knew him know he was a force of nature, a visionary who saw many of his dreams realized, while challenging us constantly with many more to fulfill," Stephen Congel said. "He changed many lives. Having been his son and also having the privilege of working with him for so many years, I know he was most proud of all the people he employed and whose careers he helped along the way. He gained far more joy and pride from the people that made up our company, as well as all the Pyramid alumni, than any building he ever built. The world will not be the same without him. We deeply appreciate the expression of sympathy from friends and family, colleagues, the community and business partners during this difficult time."

Congel was instrumental in the construction of Carousel Center 30 years ago and its expansion into what would become Destiny USA.