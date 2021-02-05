CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Watch Company is attracting global attention and raking in global sales for their unique Cincinnati-inspired mechanical watches.

Co-founder Rick Bell started the company in 2016 and since then, he and Head Watchmaker Jordan Ficklin have designed and built 10 unique styles of watches that were inspired by various Cincinnati institutions like the Cincinnati Museum Center and the Cincinnatian Hotel.

Even though the 10 watches they’ve designed and built have a “Cincinnati vibe,” Bell said the majority of the watches sold are purchased from buyers outside of the Cincinnati region.

“You would think that most of our watches would ship locally but I would say only about 30-40% ship locally and the rest ship around the world,” Bell said.

Ficklin joined the Cincinnati Watch Company last summer and is now the head watchmaker, repairing and servicing everything from Rolexes to antique pocket watches while building watches as well.

“Being part of the Cincinnati Watch Company, I get the opportunity to actually design and build timepieces and it's very special and a whole lot of fun,” Ficklin said.

Bell started the company to make watches with a Cincinnati theme while giving back to the community.

“Whatever watch we produce, it’s always going to be associated with some charity whether it be the Cincinnati Museum Center, Freestore Food Bank, the Tripled-state Warbird Museum, etc. We’re going to continue giving a percentage of the profits to those organizations with every product we make because that’s just what we feel as business owners is the right thing to do.”

Bell said their watch sales have soared throughout the pandemic, proving the company is one that can stand the test of time.

To learn more about the Cincinnati Watch Company, visit their website at cincinnatiwatch.com.