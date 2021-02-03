Starting Friday, there will be a new policy in place at Destiny USA.

Anyone 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian inside the mall.

That guardian has to be at least 21 years old.

This policy will be enforced every day of the week at all hours, and visitors should be prepared to show valid ID if they're asked.

This doesn't apply to places like the movie theater, Dave and Buster's, WonderWorks, or APEX Entertainment.

According to Syracuse Police, those who violate the rules could be charged with criminal trespass.

They said this is their way of trying to get a handle on crime at the mall, which has gotten quote "out of control."