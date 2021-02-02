Onondaga County has approved raising the hotel tax rate from 5 percent to 7 percent on hotel stays after years of discussion.

Hotel and motel stays nationwide were down more than 30 percent last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend that continues into this year, according to tourism analytics group STR.

That could mean the county falls short of $1.6 million in projected revenue growth.

The growth they are hopeful for would be used for marketing events across the county and restoring some funding to arts programs that were cut due to the pandemic.

The room occupancy tax increase will go into effect March 1.