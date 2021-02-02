LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Two Los Angeles City Council members introduced a motion Tuesday to explore an ordinance that would give low-wage, frontline workers in several industries an additional $5 per hour in hazard pay.

The motion was introduced on the same day the council voted unanimously to move forward with a proposed emergency ordinance that would require large grocery and pharmacy retailers to offer employees an additional $5 per hour in hazard pay amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the motion by Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Joe Buscaino is adopted, it will direct the chief legislative analyst to report recommendations for an ordinance that would give hazard pay to workers within several industries, including but not limited to the goods movement/logistics, health care, transportation, janitorial services, and delivery services.

Before the council voted to have the city attorney draft the grocery and pharmacy worker ordinance, Buscaino said that hazard pay shouldn't be limited to those workers.

"I think it's also critically important to recognize the other essential low paid frontline workers, like the janitors cleaning our hospitals, truck drivers, those in the goods movement sectors, even our airport workers or factory workers that are coming into work day in and day out," he said.

It was not immediately clear when the council might vote on the latest motion.