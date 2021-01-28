ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Arbor Venues sales manager Lainey Schmidt has helped hundreds of brides and families celebrate some super special moments at Arbor Loft in Rochester and Arbor at the Port in Charlotte. She’s smelled plenty of wedding candles and knows what she likes, so she decided to make her own. She opened Fleurish Co to sell her crafted soy candles.

“So I have always been a maker and into DIY. Even when I was a kid it was always arts and crafts something. So I knew I wanted to make candles but it was definitely just a hobby," said Schmidt. "I started giving them to family and friends as gifts and then that circle got a little bigger and more people wanted them. Then they told someone else who wanted them and then before I knew it, we are here with Fleurish Co. It’s a business I’m really proud of.”

Schmidt's hand-poured candles are all-natural, soy wax candles with all-cotton paper blended wicks. Schmidt suffers from asthma and allergies.

“I went through a lot of testing and a lot of trial and error. Fleurish Co. two years ago was more of a hobby and has evolved into a business. Right now, I am so proud with the ingredients in them.”

She's an Illinois native who landed in Rochester, found love, got married, has a rewarding career, and now a successful start-up.

"I love Rochester and the people here have truly made it feel like my home. We don't plan on going anywhere. We love it here," said Schmidt.

You can buy Fleurish candles online at TheFleurishCo.com and at Juniper Gift Shop in Irondequoit and Stacy K Floral in Rochester.