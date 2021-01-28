Gov. Andrew Cuomo has lifted the yellow and orange micro-cluster zone restrictions in Monroe County, allowing more businesses to reopen.

What You Need To Know Restaurants are excited to open without micro-cluster zone restrictions



People are again allowed to dine-in



A maximum of 10 people are allowed per table



Restaurants must close by 10 p.m.

“We are open, we’re open for dining, we’re open for takeout, we’re open for everything," said Katy Richter, chief operations officer at TC Hooligan's.

It's the first time since late November that restaurants in Monroe County can open without the restrictions. TC Hooligan's in Greece is just one of many restaurants excited about the change.

“It was devastating; we were a very busy restaurant and bar, and November and December, Christmas parties, get-togethers, office happy hours are huge for us in December, and that was all kind of taken away,” Richter said.

“It’s been hard on them, and the employees trying to keep it going with all of the restrictions, and just glad to hear some of the restrictions are being lifted," said Betsy Dewey, Greece resident and longtime customer of TC Hooligan's.

While the yellow and orange micro-cluster zones are no longer in place in Monroe County, restaurants must abide by a 50% capacity rule, a maximum of 10 people per table, and must close by 10 p.m. each night.

“It’s a step in the right direction. It might not be opening the numbers up to where every business wants it to be right now, but you know what, it’s a step in the right direction," said Bob Duffy, president and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

TC Hooligan's is making sure no corners are cut when it comes to keeping people safe and following the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The restaurant is happy to welcome back customers and feels for the businesses not able to recover.

“We feel terrible for the businesses that were affected by this negatively and weren’t able to reopen. And we’re so grateful that we were able to sustain,” said Richter.

Businesses like TC Hooligan's hope this was the last of the COVID-19 shutdowns.