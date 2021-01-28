Monroe County legislators are proposing new legislation to help restaurants save some money and stay afloat.

The new bill would make foodservice fee waivers available to all restaurants, catering businesses, and food trucks in Monroe County that have been struggling through the pandemic.

Under the new legislation, caterers wouldn't have to pay a licensing fee for holding large gatherings because those large gatherings are restricted right now.

Legislators say the proposed bill would help reduce the financial stress many businesses are facing.

"In waving and the reimbursement of these fees through two legislative actions, will help ease the financial burden on these already overburdened small businesses,” said Monroe County Legislature Majority Leader Steve Brew.

The legislation would also offer restaurants reimbursements for any foodservice fees they paid prior to the new bill's adoption.