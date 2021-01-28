The declining number of COVID-19 cases has helped lift restrictions for businesses in the state's yellow and orange zones. That's big news for businesses.

Local businesses like salons, restaurants, and gyms can now breathe a little sigh of relief. But that doesn't mean all COVID-19 rules are just thrown out the window.

Monroe County has been operating under a yellow zone restriction since the fall. The city of Rochester and a few surrounding towns were part of the more restrictive orange zone for more than two months.

The lifting of the restrictions means gyms are back to 33% capacity and retail is back to 50% capacity. Restaurants, bars, and personal care services like salons can all return to 50% capacity as well.

Some restrictions remain in place, such as restaurants and bars closing by 10 p.m. and salon employees have to get tested every other week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he decided to remove micro-cluster restrictions because the holiday surge is over and the states' positivity rate continues to drop. However, he says that is subject to change if the numbers start to climb again. Especially with the new strain of the virus.

"We changed our plan in the winter to deal with the surge, it worked. The surge is down, we can reopen and calibrate to today, but tomorrow could be different. Tomorrow will be different if you asked me. And if something changes, we will change. We can only make decisions based on the facts we have today. If the strains come up with a different set of facts, then we will adjust to the new facts," said Cuomo.

Yellow zones restrictions remain in place in parts of the Hudson Valley and New York City.

Gov. Cuomo also said that it will take six to nine months for the state to get its full supply of the vaccine from the federal government at the rate Pfizer and Moderna can produce it.