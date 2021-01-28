BUFFALO, N.Y. — Keeping with the theme of revitalizing Buffalo landmarks, the public is getting a first look at plans to revamp the historic Broadway Market.

Based on community input, the long-term plan for the market includes:

Returning it to a year-round business

Eliminating half of the parking lot on the ground floor

Turning it into an international food market that focuses on fresh food

Developers say the market has nearly twice the amount of parking needed and the change would make the market more inviting to people who live in neighboring areas.

"When you go to the Broadway Market, there's four or five places to buy Polish foods, but it's not geared toward the broader international community that has grown up in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood," said one of the developers.

The design also includes a senior center, child care center, artist space, and a rooftop restaurant.