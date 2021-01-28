SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — It took a dash of creativity, but a local catering company made it through the pandemic and is now growing its business.

What You Need To Know Arthur’s Catering is welcoming back more than 100 workers



Pandemic took a toll on the Altamonte Springs catering company



The company changed its business strategy to adapt to pandemic





Arthur’s Catering is welcoming back more than 100 staffers as events pick back up.

“We’ve gone from 23 at the start of the pandemic to now, I believe we’re at 140," said Hector Boehme, Arthur’s Catering executive vice president. “It absolutely is like a family and it’s one of the things that’s kept up together."

Boehme has worked for the Altamonte Springs top caterer for more than a decade and said last spring when the pandemic hit, they were not ready to throw in the towel.

“We knew we were going to fight, one way or another, go down swinging. And that’s exactly what we did," he said.

So, they cooked up a new business, pivoting to crafting to-go family meals in order to keep a slimmed-down staff working.

Suddenly, Boehme was tasked with creating a website for launch within 24 hours. He and his team learned about e-commerce, routing deliveries, grassroots marketing and tackling a myriad of new logistical challenges.

"What didn’t we learn?” he laughed. “It allowed us to bridge the gap to where we are today, which is back to catering events, weddings are a full force.”

And now, as their agenda fills up again, with around 70 to 80 events, though smaller, per month, they are changing up safety procedures.

Boehme said that the catering company is implementing a “touchless” service at events, making changes like single-serve appetizer plates or limiting guest contact at a buffet.

Their enhanced safety procedures include taking servers’ temperatures and requiring them to wear masks and gloves responsibly.

“Every one of our employees has to carry a personal amount of sanitizer in their pocket," he said.

While Arthur’s Catering made it through, many other small businesses in the Central Florida region have not.

According to data from the Orlando Economic Partnership, there are roughly 23 percent fewer businesses open now than last January.

Meanwhile, while Boehme said that many shifts are not all full-time, they are happy to see familiar faces.

“I hope that as things continue to progress, business continues to progress, we can continue to bring more people back and the people we have busier," he said. “The future, while undetermined, looks brighter than ever.”