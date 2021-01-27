Onondaga County is now accepting proposals to see who will take over the former ShoppingTown Mall site in DeWitt.

Interested developers have until April 27 to submit their plans.

The county said the winning proposal must have a plan that would enhance the quality of life for people in the area.

Onondaga County closed on the mall last month, purchasing it for $3.5 million.

Mall owners owed the county around $10 million in back taxes.