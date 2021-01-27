Onondaga County is now accepting proposals to see who will take over the former ShoppingTown Mall site in DeWitt.

Interested developers have until April 27 to submit their plans.

NEW: A zombie mall one step closer to a brighter future? @OnondagaCounty releases it’s RFP for the mall and it’s 62 acres. Prospectors have 3 months to submit their proposals. https://t.co/s9oWSyMGAj @SPECNewsCNY #Dewitt #ShoppingtownMall pic.twitter.com/l3dfr2nhNs — Lacey Leonardi (@LaceyTVNews) January 26, 2021

The county said the winning proposal must have a plan that would enhance the quality of life for people in the area.

Onondaga County closed on the mall last month, purchasing it for $3.5 million.

Mall owners owed the county around $10 million in back taxes.