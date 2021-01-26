GREECE, N.Y. — A longtime family floral business in Greece is offering a new floral subscription service. Bloom Gal at Rockcastle Florist is a flower subscription for flower bouquets delivered on your schedule.

Wendy Rockcastle is surrounded by bright beautiful flowers no matter what time of year. She’s been arranging flower bouquets for decades at her family floral business. She knows flowers make people happy.

“It has been proven that flowers improve your state of mental health. So we thought that, especially during this time, it was important to get more flowers to more people more regularly,” said Wendy Rockcastle.

Wendy and her daughter Mary wanted to not only help boost spirits, but boost flower delivery service. Bloom Gal offers weekly flower delivery, bi-monthly, monthly or seasonal. You can cancel at any time. They deliver to homes and businesses in Monroe, Ontario, and parts of Wayne and Orleans counties.

“Especially during COVID, there wasn’t really a way to connect to people one on one. We just really wanted to have a way to send something to someone you love and on a schedule so you don’t have to worry about it," said Mary Rockcastle.

The Bloom Gal website features photographs of their "Bloom Gals" of local women highlighting their careers, charity work and of course, the flowers.

"It just brightens up your day. Flowers are one of the things that have no utility other than to make you happy and to brighten up your space. It’s romantic in that way and sweet. If you wanted to send it to yourself it’s empowering and it is taking care of your most basic need to see something beautiful," said Mary.

To subscribe, check out bloomgal.com.