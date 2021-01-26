A brand new FedEx distribution center could be on its way to Kirkwood, and it’s already expected to bring hundreds of jobs.

The town of Kirkwood Planning board approved the move Monday night.

The new facility would be located at the former L-3 flight simulator building on Industrial Park Drive.

At this point, the plans call for the building to be demolished.

The project is expected to create 250 to 300 jobs.

While it’s still in its early stages, the project is expected to take about a year to 15 months to complete.