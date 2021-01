ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Genesee Brew House says it will be reopening for indoor dining on Fridays and Saturdays beginning this week.

The brew house will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with limited capacity.

Seating at tables will have a four person maximum.

The gift shop and take-out will remain available Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Management recommends you make dining reservations by calling 585-263-9200.