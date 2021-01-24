The Wall Street Journal reports that Genesee County is one of five possible destinations for a new semiconductor plant for Samsung Electronics.

The paper reports an industrial campus there is being scouted by the South Korean company for an investment that could reach as high as $17 billion.

According to the Journal, Samsung is also scoping out two locations around Phoenix, Arizona, and another two near Austin, Texas.

The publication adds that the company is looking for some U.S. federal government incentives in making this happen.

The journal reports that the proposed plant would employ up to 1,900 people and try to be online by October of next year.