ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester‘s first kombucha brewery has expanded with a new larger location in the Public Market District. Katboocha Booch Bar is now open on Railroad Street.

What You Need To Know Katboocha Brewery moved to a larger space on Railroad St. in Rochester



Katboocha serves several flavors of kombucha



Kombucha is fermented fizzy tea made from live organic cultures

In just three years, Katarina Eddy went from making her own home-brewed kombucha to selling it.

“It’s taken over my life and it is the best, and my most favorite job that I’ve ever had,” said Eddy.

This young entrepreneur turned her own digestive challenges into a tangy sparkling fermented tea business. She brews, packs, taps, pours, and sells her flavored kombucha to more than a dozen restaurants and stores.

People kept craving more of her fizzy, vitamin-packed living drink so she opened a taproom.

“It is delicious. It is delicious and it has a lot of good things going for it," said Eddy.

She jokes that kombucha is not a miracle drink, but you just might like it and it just might help your tummy.

“I always call it a gateway drink. It is a gateway to healthier eating and a healthier lifestyle," said Eddy. "When people ask me what it tastes like, I’m like 'I can describe it, but you are not going to get what I’m saying until you let it touch your lips.' That is what, really, kombucha is all about.

"That is what happens in the fermenter with the tea and the cultures and sugar. They are all coming together to create this happiness. It just feels so natural that that is how this business has progressed as well. So was I anticipating this, not at all, but I’m a very happy yes!"

You can preorder kombucha online at and pick it up at the Katboocha Brewery Booch Bar Thursday through Saturday at 106 Railroad Street near the Rochester Public Market.