DANSVILLE, N.Y. — Turns out opening a small business during a pandemic can be successful. There’s a new resale store in Livingston County that’s selling just about everything from every decade.

The Vault in the village of Dansville is all about vintage and upcycled products. Nicole Alioto and her team up vendors have put together quite an eclectic store. It's bigger and better than any estate sale, because around every corner is a vintage find or must-have collectible.

“I always like going to shops like this no matter what town I am in, you can really get a flavor for the local scene and also the history and nostalgia," said Alioto.

Alioto opened The Vault in September on Main Street in Dansville. It's in the former Dansville ArtWorks space that closed during the pandemic. Alioto made sure to make room for the art shows in a section of the store. The Vault was only supposed to be a pop-up market open through the holidays, but it seems people love to shop and make a deal on some pretty cool stuff.

“We have a piece from the Civil War. It is just such an eclectic blend of items, and the conversations here are just priceless," said Alioto.

Melissa White and her husband repurpose 1800s barn wood and also sell some other collectibles there. The resale business can be a nice side job or hobby. It's all about selling stuff you don’t need that someone else does.

“Being in a small town, everybody kind of knows one another," said Melissa White from Dansville. "Yes, it has been a really unique experience."

There are 14 different vendor spaces at The Vault, so inventory changes frequently. The Vault also sells on Etsy and Instagram and every Friday at 4:30 p.m. Alioto hosts a live Facebook chat to show viewers around the store.

The Vault is open every Friday and Saturday. Private shopping appointments are also available by calling (585) 204-2469. The store is located at 153 Main Street, Dansville.