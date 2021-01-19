HENRIETTA, N.Y. — New information from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office about a new plant coming to Henrietta, creating hundreds of new jobs.

The new Plug Power facility will focus on building hydrogen fuel-cell technology for a variety of electric vehicles from commercial vehicles to drones.

The $125 million project is expected to create 377 jobs.

Plug Power will renovate a pre-existing building on John Street with an eye towards beginning manufacturing mid-year.

It has already announced plans last year for another facility at Eastman Business Park, creating at least another 80 jobs.

Plug Power first started in the Albany area in 1997.