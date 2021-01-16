Students have been gone from Ithaca's Collegetown since Thanksgiving break and businesses in town are still struggling.

"There's no people up here. Normally we would close for seven days or 10 days over the holidays but it was much more extreme this year," said Gregar Brous, Collegetown Bagels owner.

He says they just reopened their shop on College Ave after three-and-a-half weeks of closure. His is just one of many shop owners who has seen fewer cars and people passing by, putting a dent in business.

"Normally when they're going to class there's a lot of traffic up and down the street and a lot of activity. My understanding is last semester they were about 80% virtual, even though students were here," said Brous.

How do they get more customers? Attract Ithacans to visit Collegetown. Marty Johnson owns Uncle Marty's shipping office, just around the corner from Collegetown Bagels. He says that effort has been years in the making.

"With the students gone, it's been tough, because Collegetown is supported by students primarily. Although we're working really hard to get it to be a year-round, every day kind of place for every Ithacan, but most people think of it as the student zone," said Johnson.

He helped start the Collegetown Small Business Alliance. They're trying to give the area its own identity.

"We have a lot of big plans for some new benches, and some branded things and we did all these banners you see on the street that kind of brand our neighborhood as Collegetown, which we didn't have before," said Johnson.

In coming years, customers will see a new streetscape, bike lanes, and better parking. Meanwhile, shops are still, open for business.

