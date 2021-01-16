Local shoppers mean everything to small businesses, which is why Cohoes bakery Cake Street Sweets has decided to stay in town.



Cake Street Sweets recently moved into a new location on Remsen Street.



The shop specializes in wedding cakes, but also sells smaller items. The store has been open for four years and before the pandemic, sales were booming.



"Last spring we were getting so many wedding cakes that we ended up having to build out into a closet in the old space with a new cooler because we were getting nine and ten wedding cakes a weekend," said Kayla Renfore, owner and chef of Cake Street Sweets.



As weddings have been postponed and gatherings have become smaller, loyal customers have opted for personal cakes and treats, allowing the business to continue to thrive.



That's why when the opportunity came to move to a bigger space, Cake Street Sweets decided to stay in Cohoes instead of go elsewhere.



"It’s just a really close knit community. Our customer base has been really loyal and has taken us through this and all the other business owners kind of work together and keep in touch and support each other," said Renfore.



Cake Street Sweets is open Tuesday through Saturday.