ORCHARD, PARK, N.Y. — It's a decision that could not have come any sooner.

That's what restaurant owners are saying about the news that all restaurants in Erie County are now allowed to operate under yellow zone restrictions, just in time for Saturday's Bills playoff game.

Under the yellow zone restrictions, restaurants are allowed to seat four people per table and they must operate at 50% capacity. However, they must close down by 10 p.m. Because of that, the owner at Danny's South expects people will have to leave by half-time of Saturday's game.

While he's happy that indoor dining is once again permitted, he says it's bittersweet because they've been closed down since November.

"We've been closed down all football season. Football is a big part of it you know. We missed the whole season. You park your car, car is outside, it hurts, hurts all the way around. It's a big catch-up game to catch up and see if you can make it back, which you probably won't be able to," said Mark Ebling, Danny's South owner.

Customer Ronald Amplement says they'll be coming to Danny's to watch the game Saturday and they're just happy to support their favorite restaurant again.

"Knowing this is one of the places we do like to dine, it was disheartening, to say the least. You can order to go but it's just not the same. You make friends with the people here, relationships with owners, and support one and another in these times," said Amplement.

The owner says he'll be offering outdoor seating as well and he encourages people to make reservations.

Although the county petitioned the state to lift the 10 p.m. curfew, the state says they will not.