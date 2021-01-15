GATES, N.Y. — Amazon is looking for some tax breaks from Monroe County as it plans to open another massive warehouse in the area.

The proposed 2.6 million-square-foot facility would be built on Manitou Road in Gates. That's about the size of three Bills Stadiums combined.

On Friday, the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency, or COMIDA, will take a closer look at the project.

The developer is asking for financial assistance through sales, use, and mortgage tax exemptions. In its application, developers estimate this is a $312 million project and could generate up to 3,000 jobs.

The warehouse will be a distribution center where orders will be packed and shipped. It would be bigger than the Greece Amazon building announced in November.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello was part of the announcement for that warehouse this past fall.

"Despite the pandemic, we are facing. We are still recognized by many industry leaders as an ideal place to attract and grow businesses of all sizes," said Bello.

Because of the pandemic, the public hearing will be live-streamed on YouTube and Zoom.