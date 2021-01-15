HILTON, N.Y. — When the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens in Saturday night’s playoff game, football fans hoping to catch the game at their favorite bar face an early last call. State officials didn’t budge on requests to let bars and restaurants stay open later to accommodate fans.

One local bar owner said she’s fed up with the restrictions.

For Robbie Tennant, it’s been a tough year.

“Very, very challenging,” said Tennant, who’s owned Robbie’s Bar & Grill in Hilton for three years. “Very frustrating.”

The sentiment is shared by many bar and restaurant owners who remember the good days, before the pandemic and the shutdowns and restrictions which followed.

“Last year at this time, we had a buffet all set up and everybody was here,” said Tennant of the crowds of Buffalo Bills fans watching the 2020 playoff game, an eventual Bills loss to Houston. “It was reservations for every table. There wasn't a seat in the house.”

Tenant said before the pandemic, the bar was full on Sundays, for fans of the Bills and many other teams. Operating at 50 percent capacity, it’s just not the same. And as the Bills get set to host the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night, her expectations are low, for turnout, anyway. The game starts at 8:15 p.m. But under state guidelines, bars must close by 10 p.m.

“I expect a ghost town,” she said. “They're not going to come here for the game when they can't even make it to halftime. So they're not coming out.”

Tenant said the pandemic, and rules imposed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, has pushed her to the point where she’s considering leaving New York altogether.

“Every single day, we're losing money,” she said.

With each Bills win, and with no crowds showing up at the bar, Tennant isn’t sure how much longer she can do it.

“By enforcing these restrictions on us, if he doesn't lift these real soon, we're not going to survive,” she said.