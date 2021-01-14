HAMBURG, N.Y. — While Amazon may not be coming to Grand Island, the retail giant might just find a home in Western New York after all.

Hamburg's town supervisor says the town is in talks with Amazon to bring a distribution center to Route 5 near the Route 179 extension to the New York State Thruway.

The town has not yet signed an agreement.

However, the supervisor says the deal is "well along the way to completion."

The project would cost more than $47 million and would be about 100,000 square feet. That's much smaller than the proposed Grand Island facility.

The town is in the process of setting up an environmental review, traffic-safety studies, and getting planning board input.

Leaders also want community input.

"I am excited about it. I think the location is ideally suited to this type of use. I think the town needs to develop an industrial base in addition to renewing its commercial properties and infrastructure," said Hamburg Town Supervisor James Shaw.

The hope is to break ground in the spring.