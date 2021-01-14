ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland on Thursday announced it would end its popular annual pass program citing the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic and limitations around the reopening of its California theme parks.

According to Disneyland, pass holders will be issued appropriate refunds.

While Disney announced the end of the annual pass program, it also indicated it would soon share information regarding new membership offerings.

Those who have had their annual pass as of March 14, 2020, will continue to receive discounts based on their passport type on merchandise and food and beverages at select Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street location until the new membership offerings are announced.

Pass holders can get more information on their refund at Disneyland.com/PassportRefund.

The changes only apply to Disneyland Resort, not Walt Disney World.

Statement from Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort: