Delta CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday his airline won’t allow passengers traveling to the Washington, D.C., area to check firearms in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

What You Need To Know Delta Air Lines won’t allow passengers traveling to the Washington, D.C., area to check firearms in the days leading up to Joe Biden’s inauguration, CEO Ed Bastian said



The move is in response to the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob and comes amid fears about more violence surrounding Biden’s inuguration Wednesday



The FAA said Wednesday it will crack down on unruly passengers by pursuing “legal enforcement action,” including fines of up to $35,000 and imprisonment

In an interview with CNBC, Bastian said the gun ban will begin this weekend and run through next week.

The move is in response to the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob and comes amid fears about more violence surrounding Biden’s inuguration Wednesday.

“We’re all on high alert based on the events over the last couple of weeks in Washington,” Bastian told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Only law enforcement officials will be exempt from the Delta’s gun ban.

Bastian said Delta will add other security measures at airports and on planes, although not all will be apparent to travelers.

Other precautions are being taken by airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said Wednesday it has recently seen “a disturbing increase in incidents where airline passengers have disrupted flights with threatening or violent behavior.” The agency said it will crack down on unruly passengers by pursuing “legal enforcement action,” including fines of up to $35,000 and imprisonment. In the past, the FAA often addressed such cases with warnings or counseling. The stricter policy will be in place through March 30.

American Airlines, meanwhile, is suspending alcohol service on flights to and from the Washington area from Saturday to Thursday. The airline did the same last week following reports of politically motivated incidents on flights following the pro-Trump protests in Washington.