ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A popular Park Avenue restaurant is reopening this Friday.
Jines Restaurant thanked customers for their support.
We are happy to announce Jine's will reopen this Friday (1/15). We can't thank our loyal customers enough for supporting...Posted by Jines Restaurant on Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Last week, the eatery cited the pandemic as the reason to temporarily shut its doors.
It has been providing takeout options for customers.
All told, Jines was shut down for a week.
Management says Jines will reopen Friday at 8 a.m.