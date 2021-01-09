ONTARIO, N.Y. — While many businesses are struggling to grow right now, a taco food truck is now a take-out restaurant in Ontario.

After a life in the food industry, Carrie O’Rourke opened the Rustic Taco Food Truck to branch out on her own.

“I was a waitress and a bartender, and I just wanted to feel passionate every day I woke up,” O’Rourke said. “I have kids at home, and I wanted them to be proud of me.”

And now less than three years later, she was able to set up shop with a permanent location in Ontario at the end of October. During a difficult time for many restaurant owners, she says the move actually saved her business.

@RusticTaco has been a food truck around #ROC for nearly three years. But now they’ve opened a restaurant in Ontario! Look at these yummy tacos!! @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/Fko6r31D61 — Andrew Freeman (@AFreemanNews) January 9, 2021

“It feels amazing because it was very stressful, and I was trying to figure out what direction to go in,” O’Rourke said. “But if I didn’t have this place, I probably would’ve failed. I needed this to keep afloat because our winter season I probably would’ve had to shut my business down.”

And Ontario residents like Lisa Adams are glad to have her.

“There’s no food options out here,” Adams said. “So it’s nice. I live just a mile down the road, so it’s nice to have it.”

Carrie isn’t sure what the future will bring, but she’s optimistic. Not only will her food truck still be around, but she hopes for some outdoor dining this summer.

“I’m very hopeful for it. It’s been amazing here with the feedback we’ve gotten from people, and I’m just looking forward to growing it,” O’Rourke said.

Their menu of craft and gourmet tacos can be viewed here.