ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Saturday is the big day for the Buffalo Bills. Playoff football begins. Bills fans looking to show their team pride during what they hope will be a long playoff run now have another way to express their support, thanks to a Rochester business.

Outside Downtown Minuteman Press in Rochester, the sign reminding people that the business is open is also a sign of the times.

After 30 years in the printing business, owner Brad Amedeo isn’t quite sure what the future holds.

The shop has contracts for printing with many sports teams, including the Bills, Sabres, Amerks, and Red Wings. They do work for bars and restaurants and for the Rochester International Jazz Festival. Many seasons and events were canceled or greatly changed this year, due to the pandemic.

“We've lost probably 70% of our business,” said Amedeo. “And I don't know how much longer we could absorb that. but when word gets out. people come in here and help, which is amazing.”

Amazing is also how Amedeo describes response to his latest creation. For Buffalo Bills fans looking for a sign, it’s something to “Billieve” in.

“We did it as a joke,” he said, about the lawn signs the shop printed. “We were hoping to sell 20 or 30 of them. Maybe 50 if we got lucky.”

He got a lot more than that. Hundreds of signs were sold in the past few days. Amedeo hand-delivered 200 of them the last three days alone.

“It's been great,” he said. “We've met some really super people. I've tried to knock on each and every door to talk to them and say thank you.”

For some fans, the signs represent way more than just football.

“Every week, it just seems more and more we are wanting to believe, and have something to believe in,” said Bills fan Carolyn Mabb, as she picked up a bundle of signs at the Chestnut Street shop. “And being fun and happy.”

Amedeo has shipped “Billieve” signs all over Western New York, and to as far away as Hawaii. Response has been so good, he couldn’t fill some last minute orders.

“Once we win Saturday, we'll be able to replenish everything next week, and ship off to Buffalo,” he said.

Another sign that the future's worth believing in.

“We’re hoping to generate some business,” he said. “So that's our goal, keep the lights on for a little bit longer.”