Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is calling on the state to take another look at "orange zone" restrictions when it comes to restaurants.

Since most of the city is currently in an orange zone, a lot of restaurants are suffering.

Walsh reiterates his concern with the impact Orange Zone regulations have on Syracuse restaurants.



He says it’s unfair that restaurants on the same street can face different restrictions — Trish Kilgannon (@trishkilgannon) January 8, 2021

Walsh said Friday the way the system is set up is inherently unfair because restaurants on the same street can face different restrictions based on which zone they're in.

He said there's no data that restaurants are driving infection rates and they should be treated like orange zone gyms and salons, which have been allowed to reopen.

"It's a matter of fairness and equity," Walsh said. "This is not about unnecessarily loosening restrictions. Again, I have not been out to dinner with my family in a long time because we don't feel comfortable doing that. My point is, some people clearly do."

Walsh has sent a letter to Governor Cuomo, outlining his concerns.