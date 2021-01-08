ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Small businesses continue to struggle during the pandemic, especially those located in the governor’s orange zone.



Flight Wine Bar in Rochester has been temporarily closed to in-person service since November 25. Staff is getting creative to stay connected with customers.

Sommelier and Flight Wine Bar general manager Elle Andrews would much rather be pouring champagne for customers, instead she's putting together customized gift baskets full of wine and locally made treats to-go.



“It’s New York state cheeses and chocolates. We work with Hedonist who’s always been a supplier here at the bar. There's Dave’s Honey which we got at the public market and we are working with Scratch Bakeshop and Mad Hatter," said Andrews.



Like most small businesses, Flight Wine Bar is doing what it can to make a little money and stay connected to the community.



"My favorite thing about doing this was the number of regulars and husbands and best friends of people who message me directly and said you know what they like can you please put together a basket for me. Absolutely I can," said Andrews.



One client ordered 40 wine baskets and included employee bonus checks in each one. Flight is launching to-go wine tasting kits too. Whatever it takes for a shot at re-opening.



“This is the time of year where it is a make it or break it time for all of these businesses that have not been operational the way that they need to be. So if there was ever a time to spend local it is now," said Andrews.



To order a custom basket or wine tasting kit, check out winebarflight.com or flightwinebaskets.com.