A judge could make a decision on Friday on whether to allow dozens of Western New York restaurants to reopen for indoor dining.

HoganWillig Law Firm is representing 67 petitioners that account for more than 80 restaurants operating in Orange microcluster zones in the Buffalo and Rochester areas.

They say the state has arbitrarily shut down their indoor dining despite a lack of data showing restaurants are significant sources of coronavirus spread.

Settlement negotiations failed earlier this week so Friday at 3:30 p.m. both sides will make arguments in front of state Supreme Court Justice Henry Nowak.

HoganWillig is operating under the premise that Judge Nowak will make a ruling after those arguments are over. And they're cautiously optimistic.

A representative from the firm says if the petitioners get a favorable ruling, they could hypothetically reopen as soon as Friday evening.

With a Bills game this weekend, many of them are preparing as if that will happen, placing liquor and beverage orders with their distributors.

The firm says petitioners would be fine with the judge ordering a return to the restrictions the state put in place in June, including limiting establishments to 50% capacity. However, an injunction could potentially allow them to operate with no restrictions.

Some restaurant owners, workers, and members of the community are rallying in Buffalo before the court hearing.