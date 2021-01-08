EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A local theater is temporarily closing their doors as it struggles during the pandemic.

The Aurora Theatre and Popcorn Shop made the announcement on its Facebook page. It is taking "an intermission" at the end of business on Friday.

The theater, located on Main Street in East Aurora, said the situations in New York State and the movie exhibition industry have not improved.

The restriction on attendance, events, and indoor dining, along with the lack of new movies being released, has forced the theater to close.

But it is not closing for good.

The theater says it hopes to reopen by April, when more movies are released, or sooner, if circumstances change. The vaccination of health care workers has stalled over the last several weeks, with only 23% of all workers receiving the vaccine so far.