ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More than two dozen local restaurants will receive some help in providing outdoor dining through the winter months of the pandemic.

Roc Holiday Village is partnering with the city of Rochester to provide free greenhouse rentals this winter to 25 restaurants chosen in a lottery. The 8'x8' greenhouses are framed with aluminum and have clear walls that withstand snow and wind.

The winter greenhouse project is part of the city's Jumpstarting ROC reopening plan.

