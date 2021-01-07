IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The town of Irondequoit says it is offering a property tax rebate to businesses that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Town officials say the rebate will refund up to 100% of town property taxes, up to a maximum of $3,500.

Funding will be given out on a sliding scale, based on the extent to which a business has had to either close or restrict business due to the pandemic.

To apply, businesses must have proof of payment of their 2021 tax bill and be able to show they have lost income because of restrictions during the pandemic.

