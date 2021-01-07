For Yamalit Holguin, the owner of The Green Bowl, a family-run health food and Hispanic food café in Wappingers Falls, her first year in business hasn’t been easy.

"Basically, the first few months of the pandemic, dine-in or even takeout was basically nonexistent; it was pretty much all through the apps," said Holguin.

What You Need To Know A Wappingers Falls cafe owner says she pays about 30 percent in fees on orders received through delivery apps like Grubhub and DoorDash



A Dutchess County legislator's proposal to cap delivery fees at 15 percent was rejected by the legislature's chair



Last month, Albany County capped delivery fees for their restaurants at 15 percent

While they’re happy to get some business, she says the fees her restaurant has to pay just to get orders through delivery apps like Grubhub and DoorDash are too high.

"The fees are so high that basically any profits that we're making are going to that, so it's not very fair," said Holguin.

Being on the apps gives them good exposure, but at what cost?

"We lose about 30% [off a $20 Grubhub order], so that’s about $6 off of every single order, so 30% is basically the profit off the food we make is going to that," said Holguin.

With more people using apps to place delivery orders to stay safe during the pandemic, those fees have had a huge impact on their bottom line at a time when restaurants are being hurt the most.

"Considering we sell $300-400 almost daily, that is a lot of money,” Holguin said. “Thirty percent, you know, that’s $90-100 a day that we could be using for profits instead of sending it to a big corporation that is not here working with us, sweating in the back," said Holguin.

To help make things a little easier on Dutchess County restaurants like Holguin's, Democratic Dutchess County Legislator Nick Page put forward a bill in October that would have cut the fees in half for the duration of the pandemic.

"It would have capped the fee that could be applied for third party delivery apps to restaurants at 15%," Page said.

Page says the Republican chair of the legislature rejected the bill, saying the county didn’t have the authority to do so. But Albany County has already taken action, capping fees at 15% for their restaurants.

Spectrum News reached out to Dutchess County Legislature Chair Gregg Pulver, who told us, "the proposal was not allowed on the agenda as our legal counsel determined we do not have the authority to enact." He went on to say, "it is unfortunate that this proposal isn’t something the county has the legal authority to enact, but we will continue to assist businesses any way we can."

But Page says the legislature does have that authority.

"Normally, counties wouldn’t have the power to weigh in, but because of the state of emergency, that widens the scope of our plenary or police power," said Page. "To not err on the side of protecting our local businesses and restaurants, as I said in the release, in their hour of need is a huge mistake, and local businesses will go out of business because of this."

Holguin says they're keeping their collective head above water at The Green Bowl, but fewer fees would be a great help.

"Fifteen percent would be a godsend," said Holguin.

For now, they're asking customers to order delivery through their website to save them the fees, or just call the café directly to place their takeout orders.

"Our local restaurants have been essential businesses for us before the pandemic, and they certainly are now," said Page. "The tapestry and fabric of our communities will be much the poorer for having lost a significant chunk of our beloved independent operators."