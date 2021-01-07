WEBSTER, N.Y. — All of the remote work, school, and online entertainment so many of us are doing lately is keeping computer repair shops busy during this pandemic.

One look around Jeff Willey’s computer repair shop in Webster and you know these computer technicians are super busy.

What You Need To Know Jeff's Computer Service is located at 1 East Main Street in Webster



Computer technicians fix, upgrade, and maintain computer servers and networks



Jeff's Computer Service has been in business for 22 years in Webster

“I’ve been here for 20 years and in business for 22 years," said Jeff Willey. "We fix, upgrade, maintain computer servers and networks."

More and more people are working remotely, taking classes from home, hosting virtual events and surfing the web for fun. Plenty of things can go wrong -- and do.

“Oh yeah there’s been a lot more drop offs because people are on their computer a lot more. So the chances of them breaking down is a lot more common," said lead computer technician, Joe Detro. "I’ve seen an increase in broken DC jacks because people are putting them in improperly and for some reason everyone’s breaking their screens.”

Jeff says he's handling three times as many remote repair calls to help customers. They're doing their best to troubleshoot the problems and get them fixed as fast as possible.

“Yes, if it’s running slow or they can’t get rid of some thing or they don’t know how to do something," said Willey.

It's not an easy gig, but no doubt these guys are heroes for so many. They're getting folks back online.

Jeff's Computer Service is located at 1 East Main Street in Webster. They can be reached at (585) 265-2550.