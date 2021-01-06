NORTH CHILI, N.Y. — A video store chain with a location in North Chili is closing its doors, citing the pandemic and lack of new movies.

Family Video on Buffalo Road announced its closure Tuesday.

The store is part of a chain that once had hundreds of locations.

There are eight more locations closing across Western New York as well as in Auburn.

Besides the drop in visitors due to the pandemic, owner Highland Ventures Limited says the lack of films in theaters that eventually make it to their store shelves has dwindled.

The first Family Video location opened 42 years ago.