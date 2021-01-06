BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you weren't one of the lucky ones to get a ticket for the Bills playoff game this weekend, there is another way you can enjoy the game.

What You Need To Know The Bills are hosting their first home playoff game in 25 years

Mayor Byron Brown is interested in working with businesses to allow them to have outdoor dining for the big game

Soho Buffalo and Rec Room plan to team up to offer outdoor dining on Saturday ​Rec Room posted a video on their social media pages saying they're teaming up with Soho Buffalo to host Playoffs on the Patio, and shut down a part of Chippewa this weekend and increase their dining patios for those who want to watch the game. ​Rec Room posted a video on their social media pages saying they're teaming up with Soho Buffalo to host Playoffs on the Patio, and shut down a part of Chippewa this weekend and increase their dining patios for those who want to watch the game.

"The city would absolutely work with them on that," Mayor Byron Brown said.

On Tuesday, Mayor Brown expressed he'd work with businesses on Chippewa to establish a plan that would bring outdoor dining to the popular strip during Saturday's game.

He said, "Where food can be provided, where sanitation is provided, where people are reminded to keep their distance, where people are wearing masks, we would absolutely support something like that."

It looks like those plans are underway. The owner of Soho Buffalo tells Spectrum News he's gearing up to welcome hundreds to watch the game outdoors on Chippewa.

Jay Manno, who owns Soho Buffalo and Frankie Primo's +39, said, "So what we're doing is we're closing off Chippewa between Delaware, basically Delaware and Franklin. It's four tops, 6 feet apart, we're outside if you get up to use the bathroom or to leave your table for any apparent reason then you got to put your mask on. We have two 15-foot giant screen TVs and stadium sound out there for it."

Manno expects to accomodate around 300 people and recommends you make a reservation with Rec Room if you're interested in getting a table.

"You have to reserve a table and basically prepay and then we turn around and Venmo your deposit back to you," Manno said.

Manno says he appreciates the city for its forward thinking in making sure Bills Mafia has a chance to be together for the game.

He reiterates that there will be no tailgating and it's not a party. He reminds that there will be COVID-19 protocols in place to keep everyone safe.

There is a press conference on Wednesday where Mayor Brown is expected to provide more details.