AMHERST, N.Y. — LASERTRON in Amherst is reopening after a legal win in the New York Supreme Court.

The judge agreed with LASERTRON's interpretation of statewide guidelines for "moderate risk sports and recreation."

The laser tag center was initially shut down on March 16 and reopened five months later. LASERTRON was then forced to close again on November 18.

The company says it will continue to follow all state guidelines including social distancing, sanitation, and mask-wearing. Reservations or gatherings must be 10 people or fewer.

LASERTRON officially reopens Thursday.