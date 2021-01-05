ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is nothing like the fresh start of a new year to get you revved up about eating more fruits and vegetables. We know it's sometimes easier said than done, but the Graves family in Rochester is hoping to help get you started.

What You Need To Know Jamilah Graves started making fruit and vegetable-packed smoothies when she was pregnant



She uses sea moss to boost smoothie nutritional value



Jamilah and her husband plan to open SolFull Smoothies in Rochester

Jamilah Graves has a way with fruits and vegetables. She’s come up with smoothie recipes so good, even her kids like them.

“We had to find a different way to manage their health and we did," said Jamilah. "We started looking it up and all about the vitamins and minerals and it is something that we can all use.”

“It’s a fun way to interact with your family and with the kids creating great smoothies. The kids are your biggest critics. They are not gonna tell you something is good if it’s not," said Joshua Graves.

Jameliah uses ingredients like sea moss. She says it’s a superfood packed with nutrients.

“A goal for me is to get this out more, because this is the king of all sea moss," said Jamilah.

Jameliah and her husband Joshua started making smoothies for their parents, extended family, and friends. The response is so good that they’re working on opening SolFull Smoothies in Rochester so they can help more people eat more fruits and veggies and even sea moss.

“I just want to get a bigger establishment and provide this to our community. We could all benefit from it. And whether did they get it from here or anyone else I just wanna be able to have a place where they can come to,” said Jamilah.