A local businessman is hoping to reverse the fortunes of the struggling Great Northern Mall in Clay.

Procopio Real Estate is now representing the mall as its leasing agency after becoming a tenant there.

They have a few plans for the one million square feet t shopping mall, adding that nothing that can replace the in-person shopping experience.

Procopio hopes to move to a more "shop local" feeling in Great Northern.

He also said the pandemic is a time of re-invention, and the mall could thrive.

"There are more people that are working from home or looking for flexible space, or looking to not work home and just have somewhere to go," said owner Procopio. "We think this presents an opportunity especially since they are willing to work with business owners that are looking to lease space they’ll have some more opportunities they didn’t have in the past without the national retailers taking up large amounts of that space and driving the price up."

Procopio said lease agreements could be a short as three to six months.