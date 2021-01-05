The Cinema Saver in Endicott has been a community staple for nearly 30 years, but no year has been as difficult as 2020.

The fresh smell of popcorn is a welcome sign in what’s been a challenging year for the local movie theater industry.

Bruce Gregory owns the Cinema Saver, and was forced to get creative in 2020 to stay afloat. He’s been selling drive-thru popcorn, candy, and slushes to make up for a loss in revenue, but hopes for some normalcy in 2021.

“We’re going to go back into hibernation, conserve our funds, get the lay of the land, see what happens with the epidemic, and hopefully be able to open in the spring,” said Gregory.

For Gregory, these challenging times have been bittersweet. The summer and winter are typically his busiest times of the year. But while he couldn’t open to the public, he rented out his theaters for private screenings. He said the community support has been overwhelming.

“It’s been very heartening with all the support we’ve gotten from our customers," Gregory said. "People that have come in and bought popcorn. They’ve bought gift cards, which we’ve told people, 'if the worst happens and we don’t reopen, we will refund those,' and most people just say 'you know what? This is really just a donation.'"

But in the days of streaming services, are small theaters like these still in demand?

Gregory said times like these have proven that it’s not necessarily the movie that draws people in. It’s all about having a place to come to come together.

“We always thought we were a center for people to come and just be with friends and to do something social and that has been proven to us by the number of people that have come in and said that,” said Gregory.

While the future may be uncertain, Gregory would love to see the theater open back up at Easter.