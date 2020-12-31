ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The pandemic has turned up the heat on small businesses like Arlene's Unique Styles on Hudson Avenue in Rochester.

Arlene Berrios has done everything she can to help her clients. She has no intention of turning out the lights on a business she started 11 years ago.

"The virus is serious so I understand. But it’s like our business is struggling to survive. The bills don’t stop, you know," said Berrios.

And they don’t stop when you have to close your shop two times during outbreaks the way Arlene has. She doesn’t want to become like other businesses taken down during the pandemic.

"They had to close because they were new in the city. They couldn’t afford the thousand a month. And I was like, 'Oh my God no!'" Berrios said.

"You don’t want to be home depressed and you know a lot of people are in their pajamas all day just feeling down. And when you come and get your hair done you feel that confidence," said customer Eileen Vasquez.

Arlene’s daughter has watched her mom struggle through this pandemic. She says it has been a great life lesson.

"If you work hard, you’re going to be successful," said Amiliali Quiali Berrios.

And her mom's business is the kind the city wants to help keep open during the pandemic with a new round of CARES Act relief.

"I am having trouble with the uncertainty of whether or not I’m going to stay open, you know?" she said.

Arlene has received $5,000 in grants already. Another $3,000 from the city could be on the way keeping straight the dream of running a business her neighborhood needs during the most difficult time.